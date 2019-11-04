Meghan & Harry Quit Royal Family

Prince Harry and his renegade wife, Meghan, threw a tantrum and QUIT Britain’s royal family during a bitter confrontation with Queen Elizabeth, insiders said!
But if the pair were hoping the 93-year-old monarch would beg them to stay, they were flat-out wrong, The National ENQUIRER has learned.
“Her Majesty called their bluff! She told them that she was delighted with their decision and couldn’t wait for them to leave!” a high-level palace courtier revealed.
But that wasn’t the queen’s only payback for the “divisive” couple who committed the cardinal sin of dissing royal life in public!
“Meghan’s royal fairy tale just exploded in her face!”
Click the gallery above to get all the ROYAL details
1 of 10
“She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” spilled the source.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 10
“Then the queen removed a photo of the couple that had a prominent spot in her audience room in Buckingham Palace!
Photo credit: Shutterstock (2)
3 of 10
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “horrified” the queen and senior royals by giving emotionally raw interviews for the TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey
during their official visit there with six-month-old Archie
in September.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 10
“They spilled their guts like no royal since Princess Diana
’s shocking ‘There were three of us in this marriage’ TV interview in 1995 about Prince Charles
’ cheating with Camilla Parker Bowles
!” declared a senior palace source. “But they came across as paranoid whiners and psychologically unhinged hypocrites — and Her Majesty was outraged.
5 of 10
“She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired. In a shocking showdown, she told them to ‘get a grip’ and stop claiming they’d single-handedly modernized the monarchy! “She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but royals keep their private feelings just that — private.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
6 of 10
The monarch also called the TV production the couple’s “biggest mistake,” said the source. “Instead of apologizing and begging forgiveness, Harry and Meghan dug their heels in, insisting they wanted out of the royal fishbowl,” added the palace aide. “They demanded a six-week break to chill out — and see what America has to offer them. “Her Majesty exploded! I’m told she retorted, ‘Six weeks? You can make it permanent!’
Photo credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
“She said everyone, including herself, had bent over backwards to help Meghan adjust to royal life. And if they couldn’t cope, she’d be delighted to see them go — for good! Palace sources blasted the documentary as “a bad acting job” from the 38-year-old former Suits
star. “It was like Meghan was following the script of some sappy soap opera!” hissed a royal insider. “She whined nobody ever asked if she was ‘okay’ although they were aware of her struggles — a clear dig at the queen, Charles, Camilla, William
and Kate
.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
8 of 10
“Meghan also claimed she had ‘no idea’ how bad the scrutiny of royal life would be, and revealed her friends warned her not to marry Harry because it would ‘destroy your life.’ “She didn’t mention Harry warned her from the start what she’d be facing. They both said as much in their engagement interview! “Harry, meanwhile, appeared worryingly fragile as he confessed to still struggle with the ‘festering wounds’ of his mother’s ‘incredibly raw’ death in 1997.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
9 of 10
But Harry went too far by confirming his feud with William, 37, that the palace has worked tirelessly to downplay, said sources. The once-inseparable brothers have “good days” and “bad days” and “don’t see each other as much as we used to,” Harry confessed.
Photo credit: InStar Images
10 of 10
“Meghan clearly masterminded this publicity stunt — and the queen retaliated,” added the source. “Meghan’s always planned to move back to Hollywood with her prince and son. She expected to be treated like a queen! “But without royal titles and income, she’ll be just another out-of-work actress wishing she hadn’t blown the role of a lifetime.” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.
Photo credit: MEGA
“She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!” spilled the source.
“Then the queen removed a photo of the couple that had a prominent spot in her audience room in Buckingham Palace!
Photo credit: Shutterstock (2)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “horrified” the queen and senior royals by giving emotionally raw interviews for the TV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey
during their official visit there with six-month-old Archie
in September.
“They spilled their guts like no royal since Princess Diana
’s shocking ‘There were three of us in this marriage’ TV interview in 1995 about Prince Charles
’ cheating with Camilla Parker Bowles
!” declared a senior palace source. “But they came across as paranoid whiners and psychologically unhinged hypocrites — and Her Majesty was outraged.
“She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired. In a shocking showdown, she told them to ‘get a grip’ and stop claiming they’d single-handedly modernized the monarchy! “She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but royals keep their private feelings just that — private.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
The monarch also called the TV production the couple’s “biggest mistake,” said the source. “Instead of apologizing and begging forgiveness, Harry and Meghan dug their heels in, insisting they wanted out of the royal fishbowl,” added the palace aide. “They demanded a six-week break to chill out — and see what America has to offer them. “Her Majesty exploded! I’m told she retorted, ‘Six weeks? You can make it permanent!’
Photo credit: Shutterstock
“She said everyone, including herself, had bent over backwards to help Meghan adjust to royal life. And if they couldn’t cope, she’d be delighted to see them go — for good! Palace sources blasted the documentary as “a bad acting job” from the 38-year-old former Suits
star. “It was like Meghan was following the script of some sappy soap opera!” hissed a royal insider. “She whined nobody ever asked if she was ‘okay’ although they were aware of her struggles — a clear dig at the queen, Charles, Camilla, William
and Kate
.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
“Meghan also claimed she had ‘no idea’ how bad the scrutiny of royal life would be, and revealed her friends warned her not to marry Harry because it would ‘destroy your life.’ “She didn’t mention Harry warned her from the start what she’d be facing. They both said as much in their engagement interview! “Harry, meanwhile, appeared worryingly fragile as he confessed to still struggle with the ‘festering wounds’ of his mother’s ‘incredibly raw’ death in 1997.”
Photo credit: Shutterstock
But Harry went too far by confirming his feud with William, 37, that the palace has worked tirelessly to downplay, said sources. The once-inseparable brothers have “good days” and “bad days” and “don’t see each other as much as we used to,” Harry confessed.
Photo credit: InStar Images
“Meghan clearly masterminded this publicity stunt — and the queen retaliated,” added the source. “Meghan’s always planned to move back to Hollywood with her prince and son. She expected to be treated like a queen! “But without royal titles and income, she’ll be just another out-of-work actress wishing she hadn’t blown the role of a lifetime.” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan did not respond to requests for comment.