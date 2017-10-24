Macaulay Culkin is being accused of stealing “Pure Genius” hottie Brenda Song away from her on-again, off-again fiancé Trace Cyrus, brother of pop princess Miley.
Macaulay Culkin: Disney Princess Leaves Fiancé ‘Home Alone’ For Former Child Star
Macaulay Culkin is being accused of stealing "Pure Genius" hottie Brenda Song away from her on-again, off-again fiancé Trace Cyrus, brother of pop princess Miley.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Trace is telling everyone Macaulay’s a rotten douche who’s stolen his fiancée!” blabs an insider. The "Home Alone" homewrecker is acting lovey-dovey with Brenda, who stars on the CBS medical drama and had stints on Disney’s "The Suite Life" sitcom. Now,
Photo credit: Getty Images/Files
Miley’s mega-tattooed musician brother is on the warpath and hell-bent for revenge. He’s been seeing Brenda on and off since 2011 — and their engagement was on hold.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“In his mind he and Brenda were only on a break, and he had no idea she’d go off and date someone else,” The National ENQUIRER learned from a source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“As far as he’s concerned this whole situation stinks and he’s screaming up and down that he’ll kick Mac’s ass if he ever runs into him!” Ironically, sources say Trace and Brenda were talking marriage as recently as this summer, but broke things off while they figured out their future plans.
Photo credit: Getty Images
That’s when Mac swooped in on Brenda, say pals. The National ENQUIRER learned from a second insider: “Brenda and Trace have been back and forth for a while and he thought they stood a good chance of getting back together.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“But Mac was on a mission to make Brenda his girl and relentlessly pursued her.” The mole said Trace’s inner circle is shocked, including Miley, “who thought Mac was cool until this all happened. Now they’re ready to bring him down!”
