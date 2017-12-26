Kevin Hart’s Psycho Dad Busted For Stabbing Man In Head

Kevin Hart has a reputation as one of comedy’s bad boys — but he’s an angel compared to his wild-man father, who’s had multiple drug busts, was found guilty of sexual assault … and was even accused of stabbing a man in the head after stealing $6 from him! Photo credit: Ge3tty Images/Instagram

Henry Witherspoon, has a rap sheet that spans three decades of violence, felonies and prison stints in Kevin’s hometown of Philadelphia. An investigation by The National ENQUIRER reveals Kevin’s dirty dad,, has a rap sheet that spans three decades of violence, felonies and prison stints in Kevin’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Court records obtained by The ENQUIRER reveal Witherspoon and two accomplices cowardly robbed a lone 16-year-old at gunpoint in 1969, ten years before 38-year-old Kevin was born. A year later, Witherspoon was arrested for running a craps game — but he was just getting started.

The year Kevin was born, 1979, he was found guilty of rape and simple assault! In 1987, cops actually saw him viciously attack a guy with martial arts nunchaku sticks after he’d already robbed him of $270. His victim got ten stitches — and Witherspoon got three years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

So it was probably a good thing that Witherspoon, a cocaine addict, was almost never home after Kevin turned eight. He worked as a refrigeration mechanic and lived in a Philadelphia room with his girlfriend, leaving his wife, Nancy Hart, to raise the future comedy superstar and his older brother, Robert, on her own.

Tragically, Nancy died of cancer in 2007. Without his family, Witherspoon (left) continued to spiral out of control. He was locked up in 1988 for DUI after his car was involved in an accident. In 1999, Witherspoon had a horrible year. He was charged with stabbing a man in the head, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The ENQUIRER.

The charges were dismissed, but that same year Witherspoon was arrested twice within a few months for buying crack cocaine. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two to four months in prison and two years probation. But Witherspoon was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol treatment — and that finally turned his life around.

Court records uncovered by The ENQUIRER quote his lawyer as telling the judge, “He’s basically someone who has said, ‘I’m too old to live this life anymore, I need to change this.’ ” It’s a story nobody dreamed would have a happy ending, but Kevin (here with Robert, Halle Berry , and Henry) has actually reconciled with his wayward dad!

Still, the comic superstar may have inherited some of his dad’s crazy ways : He was arrested on DUI charges in 2013 — and just last September he became embroiled in an extortion plot involving a steamy sex video with a Las Vegas model. The FBI is investigating the case!