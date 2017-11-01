Jeremy Piven: Decades Of Shocking Sexual Assault Claims

Jeremy Piven has become Hollywood's latest "open secret" as a serial groper — with the "Entourage" actor facing shocking new claims after The National ENQUIRER revealed he was hit with sexual assault accusations! Photo credit: Getty Images

Ariane then went into more detail, declaring: "Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the [Playboy] Mansion & once on set." Piven quickly responded by stating: "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me" — but The ENQUIRER has caught other women also blasting the star, beginning with an accusation of sexual assault! Photo credit: Getty Images

Marcella Gamble accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Chicago hotel in 1997. Marcella was advised by her lawyer not to say why she decided to drop charges against Piven, but shared details of the alleged attack exclusively with The ENQUIRER. Piven was still starring with Ellen DeGeneres on "Ellen" when the incident occurred. Photo credit: Getty Images

"It was a nightmare experience that's left me mistrusting everybody," said Marcella, who was a cook at the Oakbrook Hotel when she and a friend met the Chicago native at a gas station. She says it was nearly dawn when Piven walked up and asked the gals for a ride back to the Hotel Intercontinental a few blocks away. Photo credit: Getty Images

"He bragged about his luxurious suite, and it sounded so beautiful, I wanted to see how a celebrity lives." recalled Marcella. "I only planned on staying long enough to get a good look at the place. That's why I left my girlfriend in the car with the engine running." But Marcella said Piven wouldn't let her leave! Photo credit: Getty Images

She told police that once inside his room, the actor — currently starring on the CBS crime drama "Wisdom of the Crowd" — forcibly removed her jacket and blouse before pushing her down on the bed. Marcella said she was finally able to break free, and hurried downstairs to drive her friend home. Photo credit: Getty Images

Marcella told The ENQUIRER that she then told her horrifying story to her brother — who convinced her to go to the police. Cops brought Piven in for questioning, but he denied any wrongdoing and claimed Marcella was a willing participant. Even though Marcella was not injured, she was examined at a nearby hospital. Photo credit: Getty Images

Insiders claimed to The ENQUIRER that there was enough evidence to charge the actor with criminal sexual abuse — a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail! "They felt they had enough to nail Piven," said a police source. But after Piven took Marcelia aside at the station house, she suddenly signed a refusal to charge" form." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Piven and the woman came to some kind of understanding," said the insider. "There was nothing police could do. He was a free man as soon as she signed that form." And while "Ellen" was later canceled, Piven went on to stardom — and more shocking behavior! Photo credit: Getty Images

Actress and writer Suzy McCoppin went public to warn people about Jeremy as "Entourage" was still on the air, saying: "Jeremy is just like his obnoxious 'Entourage' character, Hollywood agent Ari Gold, in real life," she said, recalling a a visit to his beach house where "he pulled me down on to his beach towel, shoving his tongue down my throat and groping me." Photo credit: Getty Images

Another woman told The ENQUIRER that she once spoke to Piven at a Playboy Mansion party during his "Entourage" days, and was quickly warned by a model, "Don't let him get you alone!" Piven's fellow celebs seemingly also knew his reputation, with a spy telling The ENQUIRER in 2007 that Renée Zellweger was eager to avoid the star! Photo credit: Getty Images