Jenna Bush Hager Brought on ‘Today’ as a Stunt

Petty jealousy, political power grabs and notorious sex scandals have rocked Today — causing the morning show’s worst behind-the-scenes crisis in history!
Viewers shouldn’t be fooled by the co-hosts’ megawatt smiles and designer suits, according to insiders who charged backstabbing Today sharks are regularly on the attack and attempting to sink their rivals.
In this bombshell probe by The National ENQUIRER, the shattering secrets of the embattled show are finally exposed — despite corporate bigwigs’ desperate efforts to keep them quiet.
Click through the gallery above for the exclusive details!
1 of 7
Our backstage source said Kathie Lee’s replacement, former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager
, is the latest in a line of people hired as a ratings-boosting stunt — following in the footsteps of on-air disasters Chelsea Clinton and Pippa Middleton.
Crew members had reportedly wanted someone more diverse than Jenna, a member of the “whitest family in America” — but were overruled by Savannah.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
2 of 7
The snitch added Jenna had some disastrous early tapings where she had to be fed questions by producers and coached on how to react to answers. However, the honchos see her as key to drawing high-profile guests.
A snitch sniffed on “They love have presidents’ kids on staff.”
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
3 of 7
With all the infighting, bosses are counting on veteran Al Roker to be the voice of reason and hopefully end the chaos. But insiders said he’s bitter about the way he was pushed aside to make room for Megyn Kelly’s disastrous stint, which ended in her getting red over her scandalous blackface statement.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
4 of 7
But after her fall from grace, Al was insulted over NBC expecting him to fill a slot that had been originally stolen from him by Megyn, said sources.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
5 of 7
He has complained to pals how he wouldn’t do it for long — without a raise, insiders claimed.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
6 of 7
But with the Peacock Network’s crown jewel in disarray, sources said it won’t be long before the next Today shake-up — and warned it’ll be a big one!
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
7 of 7
Said another insider: “America’s changing — the audience wants a fresh, diverse, young and dynamic team to kick off the day. No wonder viewing figures are down year-on-year.”
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
Our backstage source said Kathie Lee’s replacement, former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager
, is the latest in a line of people hired as a ratings-boosting stunt — following in the footsteps of on-air disasters Chelsea Clinton and Pippa Middleton.
Crew members had reportedly wanted someone more diverse than Jenna, a member of the “whitest family in America” — but were overruled by Savannah.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
The snitch added Jenna had some disastrous early tapings where she had to be fed questions by producers and coached on how to react to answers. However, the honchos see her as key to drawing high-profile guests.
A snitch sniffed on “They love have presidents’ kids on staff.”
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
With all the infighting, bosses are counting on veteran Al Roker to be the voice of reason and hopefully end the chaos. But insiders said he’s bitter about the way he was pushed aside to make room for Megyn Kelly’s disastrous stint, which ended in her getting red over her scandalous blackface statement.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
But after her fall from grace, Al was insulted over NBC expecting him to fill a slot that had been originally stolen from him by Megyn, said sources.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
He has complained to pals how he wouldn’t do it for long — without a raise, insiders claimed.
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
But with the Peacock Network’s crown jewel in disarray, sources said it won’t be long before the next Today shake-up — and warned it’ll be a big one!
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images
Said another insider: “America’s changing — the audience wants a fresh, diverse, young and dynamic team to kick off the day. No wonder viewing figures are down year-on-year.”
Photo credit: NBC/Getty Images