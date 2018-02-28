How The CIA Faked Jack Ruby’s Death

Lee Harvey Oswald — and then setting him up in a secret life of luxury in Mexico! The CIA covered up its role in John F. Kennedy ’s assassination by faking the death of the agency mole who shot— and then setting him up in a secret life of luxury in Mexico! Photo credit: Getty Images

Vergie Lunsford, a career spy who died in 2000. “He was one of the shooters who got JFK!” In 1988, Vergie claimed she and Ruby had been “Ruby was a CIA spook who posed as a gangster,” claimed, a career spy who died in 2000. “He was one of the shooters who got JFK!” In 1988, Vergie claimed she and Ruby had been fellow CIA spies for more than 12 years prior to JFK’s 1963 assassination

She also claimed Ruby reached out to her decades after he “died suddenly” in police custody in 1967. “I was sure he was dead until I received word from him in a letter many years later, in 1980,” Vergie said. “Instead, he had been whisked away to Mexico, where he was given a new face and a luxurious new life!”

The letter was from Atlanta, where Vergie ran a coded newspaper ad that she knew only Ruby would understand. A few days later, he called and they arranged to meet. “I barely recognized him,” she recalled. Ruby freely admitted his role in JFK’s shooting, she shared.

"He told me he stood next to Oswald in the Texas Book Depository while he fired the shot that struck the president in the back of the head!" Two days after the assassination, Ruby shot Oswald in the basement of Dallas police headquarters while a grieving nation watched.

He was taken into custody and convicted of murder on March 14, 1964. Ruby was sentenced to death, but in October 1966 a Texas Court of Appeals bizarrely overturned his conviction on the grounds he was the victim of discrimination due to his Jewish heritage!

Before a new trial could take place , he was reported "dead" of a blood clot at just 55 on Jan. 3, 1967! "That's when they took him to Mexico," Vergie claimed, explaining that it was the CIA's payment for his role in the killings of JFK and Oswald.