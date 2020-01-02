Close search popup button
Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Ben Hider/AP/Shutterstock

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!

Bravo TV's Andy Cohen hosts a New Years celebration at TAO in New York City with Freixenet Cava.

Photo credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Freixenet

Demi Lovato performs during New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau, Miami.

Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

LL Cool J hanging with the police New Year's Eve in Times Square, New York City.

Photo credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Deleasa toast during the Jonas Brothers New Year's Eve concert, Fontainebleau Poolside, Miami.

Photo credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Alanis Morissette performance at the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York City.

Photo credit: Kristin Callanhan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

