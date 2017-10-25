Hillary Clinton Caught in Trump ‘Dirty Dossier’ Scandal

And in a troubling twist, the FBI was given authority to continue to pay Steele to dig up more Trump "dirt" even after the presidential election! "If the FBI was funding negative research on Trump during a political campaign," said The ENQUIRER's Dick Morris, "it is an unprecedented act of partisan meddling."
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 4
"If the bureau funded Steele or provided the information in the disgraced dossier," added Dick, "we have proof that our own intelligence community — not Vladimir Putin — tried to fix the election!"
And in a troubling twist, the FBI was given authority to continue to pay Steele to dig up more Trump "dirt" even after the presidential election! "If the FBI was funding negative research on Trump during a political campaign," said The ENQUIRER's Dick Morris, "it is an unprecedented act of partisan meddling."
Photo credit: Getty Images
"If the bureau funded Steele or provided the information in the disgraced dossier," added Dick, "we have proof that our own intelligence community — not Vladimir Putin — tried to fix the election!"