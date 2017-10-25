Hillary Clinton Caught in Trump ‘Dirty Dossier’ Scandal thumbnail

D.C. Drama!

Hillary Clinton Caught in Trump ‘Dirty Dossier’ Scandal

Obama's FBI funded smears after backing from Dems!

By
Hillary Clinton Caught in Trump ‘Dirty Dossier’ Scandal thumbnail
View gallery 4
Getty Images

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been caught paying for controversial dirt files on Donald Trump — with Barack Obama’s FBI actually helping to fund the discredited research!

Hillary Clinton Caught in Trump ‘Dirty Dossier’ Scandal
1 of 4
Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign has been caught paying for controversial dirt files on Donald Trump — with Barack Obama's FBI actually helping to fund the discredited research!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The National ENQUIRER previously reported on connections between top Democrats and the discredited dossier put together by former British spy Christopher Steele. Now a subpoena from Rep. Devin Nunes has reportedly exposed that Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund the files with allegations about Trump’s connections to the Kremlin.

Photo credit: Getty Images

And in a troubling twist, the FBI was given authority to continue to pay Steele to dig up more Trump "dirt" even after the presidential election! "If the FBI was funding negative research on Trump during a political campaign," said The ENQUIRER's Dick Morris, "it is an unprecedented act of partisan meddling."

Photo credit: Getty Images

"If the bureau funded Steele or provided the information in the disgraced dossier," added Dick, "we have proof that our own intelligence community — not Vladimir Putin — tried to fix the election!"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments