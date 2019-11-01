Close search popup button
Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Shutterstock

Rocker Steven Tyler attends the 25th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball in Miami, Florida on Saturday November 2, 2019.

Photo credit: WorldRedEye.com

Carrie Underwood in concert at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look gorgeous while walking the red carpet to 'The Morning Show' film screening in London, UK.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

