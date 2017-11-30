Charlie Sheen’s Angels — Women Who Couldn’t Resist The Hollywood Bad Boy!

Charlie Sheen
wasn't always one of Hollywood's most hated — and the notorious bad boy enjoyed plenty of years as a ladies' man romancing these big stars and bad girls!
Ashley Dupré
ASHLEY DUPRÉ: She was the hooker who brought down New York governor Eliot Spitzer — and the King of All Pimps says Ashley Dupré also hooked up with Charlie Sheen. Jason Itzler, a proud purveyor of ladies, claimed that Ashley was just 19 years old when she put on a cheerleader outfit to join Charlie and another hooker for a threesome!
Bree Olson
BREE OLSON: She was already famous as a porn star, but beautiful blonde Bree Olson discovered a whole new world of fame when she became one of Charlie's constant companions — with the star officially naming her as one of his "Goddesses!"
Capri Anderson
CAPRI ANDERSON: This beauty proved that you don't have to be a blonde to be a goddess. Charlie brought in porn star Capri as another one of his top gals to share the spotlight!
Cassandra Cruz
CASSANDRA CRUZ: She wasn't around during the "Goddess" years, but this adult actress already had a lot of fans thinking she was out of the world! Cassandra was an official girlfriend of Charlie, who was never ashamed to be seen with X-rated ladies!
Celeste Star
CELESTE STAR: This adult sensation drove Charlie to write epic poetry — and they had a lot to talk about besides just acting! Celeste also directs adult films!
Charlotte Lewis
CHARLOTTE LEWIS: She was a rising star in the '80s, but mainstream actress Charlotte got most of her Hollywood exposure from dating Charlie during his own Hollywood heyday of 1986 through 1988!
Georgia Jones
GEORGIA JONES: This adult star joined Capri Anderson as part of Charlie's second duo of live-in beauties — after Bree Olson and Natalie Kenly moved out!
Gigi Rivera
GIGI RIVERA: This adult actress ended up in the spotlight after she joined other ladies for a wild night with Charlie — that ended up with him begin taken to a hospital in an ambulance!
Jana Jordan
JANA JORDAN: This blonde beauty got international exposure after she joined two other X-rated stars to celebrate Charlie's birthday at a restaurant — and cheerfully posed for a photo with Charlie menacing her with a knife!
Kacey Jordan
KACEY JORDAN: This wild actress almost made different kind of headlines with Charlie — announcing that she became pregnant by Charlie after a condom broke during a 36-hour drug binge. Kacey later had an abortion.
Melanie Rios
MELANIE RIOS: This popular porn star was partying with Charlie in the wild hours that would end up with the sitcom star going into rehab in 2011!
Mia Isabella
MIA ISABELLA: This transsexual model is known for dating a few rap stars, but reports say that Charlie — who Mia describes as "a very brave person" — also joined her for some hot nights!
Scottine Ross
SCOTTINE ROSS: What's the next step up from Goddess? This X-rated beauty learned after she (briefly) became Charlie's fiancée!
Stacy Fuson
STACY FUSON: This Playboy model turned a lot of heads when she showed up at Charlie's celebrity roast — and they were rumored to be dating!
Stephanie Seymour
STEPHANIE SEYMOUR: Models don't get more mainstream than this big-name beauty, with Charlie and her dating during his fairly sedate early 1990s.
Summer Altice
SUMMER ALTICE: This Playboy Playmate hooked up with Charlie at a great time in his life. "He was three weeks sober," she recalled, adding: "It was more of a platonic friendship relationship."
Tabitha Stevens
TABITHA STEVENS: This big-name X-rated star had a fling with big-name Charlie in the late '90s!
Tamara Beckwith
TAMARA BECKWITH: She's a big reality-television show star in her native England, and the mainstream starlet nearly broke out big in America while dating Charlie!
Winona Ryder
WINONA RYDER: They worked together on the 1986 film "Lucas," and the two rising stars went on to date for a while — before heading their very separate ways!