Charlie Sheen’s Angels — Women Who Couldn’t Resist The Hollywood Bad Boy!

Charlie Sheen wasn't always one of Hollywood's most hated — and the notorious bad boy enjoyed plenty of years as a ladies' man romancing these big stars and bad girls! Photo credit: Splash/Getty

Ashley Dupré ASHLEY DUPRÉ: She was the hooker who brought down New York governor Eliot Spitzer — and the King of All Pimps says Ashley Dupré also hooked up with Charlie Sheen. Jason Itzler, a proud purveyor of ladies, claimed that Ashley was just 19 years old when she put on a cheerleader outfit to join Charlie and another hooker for a threesome! Photo credit: Getty Images

Bree Olson BREE OLSON: She was already famous as a porn star, but beautiful blonde Bree Olson discovered a whole new world of fame when she became one of Charlie's constant companions — with the star officially naming her as one of his "Goddesses!" Photo credit: Corbis

Capri Anderson CAPRI ANDERSON: This beauty proved that you don't have to be a blonde to be a goddess. Charlie brought in porn star Capri as another one of his top gals to share the spotlight! Photo credit: Splash News

Cassandra Cruz CASSANDRA CRUZ: She wasn't around during the "Goddess" years, but this adult actress already had a lot of fans thinking she was out of the world! Cassandra was an official girlfriend of Charlie, who was never ashamed to be seen with X-rated ladies! Photo credit: Splash News

Celeste Star CELESTE STAR: This adult sensation drove Charlie to write epic poetry — and they had a lot to talk about besides just acting! Celeste also directs adult films! Photo credit: Splash News

Charlotte Lewis CHARLOTTE LEWIS: She was a rising star in the '80s, but mainstream actress Charlotte got most of her Hollywood exposure from dating Charlie during his own Hollywood heyday of 1986 through 1988! Photo credit: Corbis

Georgia Jones GEORGIA JONES: This adult star joined Capri Anderson as part of Charlie's second duo of live-in beauties — after Bree Olson and Natalie Kenly moved out! Photo credit: Splash News

Gigi Rivera GIGI RIVERA: This adult actress ended up in the spotlight after she joined other ladies for a wild night with Charlie — that ended up with him begin taken to a hospital in an ambulance! Photo credit: Splash News

Jana Jordan JANA JORDAN: This blonde beauty got international exposure after she joined two other X-rated stars to celebrate Charlie's birthday at a restaurant — and cheerfully posed for a photo with Charlie menacing her with a knife! Photo credit: Splash News

Kacey Jordan KACEY JORDAN: This wild actress almost made different kind of headlines with Charlie — announcing that she became pregnant by Charlie after a condom broke during a 36-hour drug binge. Kacey later had an abortion. Photo credit: Splash News

Melanie Rios MELANIE RIOS: This popular porn star was partying with Charlie in the wild hours that would end up with the sitcom star going into rehab in 2011! Photo credit: Splash News

Mia Isabella MIA ISABELLA: This transsexual model is known for dating a few rap stars, but reports say that Charlie — who Mia describes as "a very brave person" — also joined her for some hot nights! Photo credit: Splash News

Scottine Ross SCOTTINE ROSS: What's the next step up from Goddess? This X-rated beauty learned after she (briefly) became Charlie's fiancée! Photo credit: Splash

Stacy Fuson STACY FUSON: This Playboy model turned a lot of heads when she showed up at Charlie's celebrity roast — and they were rumored to be dating! Photo credit: Getty News

Stephanie Seymour STEPHANIE SEYMOUR: Models don't get more mainstream than this big-name beauty, with Charlie and her dating during his fairly sedate early 1990s. Photo credit: Corbis

Summer Altice SUMMER ALTICE: This Playboy Playmate hooked up with Charlie at a great time in his life. "He was three weeks sober," she recalled, adding: "It was more of a platonic friendship relationship."

Tabitha Stevens TABITHA STEVENS: This big-name X-rated star had a fling with big-name Charlie in the late '90s! Photo credit: Splash News

Tamara Beckwith TAMARA BECKWITH: She's a big reality-television show star in her native England, and the mainstream starlet nearly broke out big in America while dating Charlie! Photo credit: Getty Images