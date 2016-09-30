Amanda Knox — The Cocaine Cover-Up That Put Her In Jail

Stock photos of Meredith Kercher’s murder and trial in Perugia, Italy Infamous murder suspect Amanda Knox is back in the headlines with a new documentary about one of Italy's most sordid murder trials! The beautiful American student and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were originally convicted for the brutal Nov. 1, 2007 murder of Amanda's roommate, Meredith Kercher — who was found half-naked in her bedroom with her throat slit! Photo credit: Splash/Files

Amanda went on to spend two years behind bars in an Italian prison. The lovers were later found not guilty in a prison appeal, and then convicted again in 2014. By then, Amanda had managed to flee Italy to return to the United States. In March 2015, Amanda's case was finally dismissed by Italy's highest court — still leaving many questions unanswered about Meredith's murder! Photo credit: Getty Images

But while Amanda has continued to portray herself as an innocent victim over the years, The National ENQUIRER revealed that Amanda's own cell phone showed the suspect's troubling links to local cocaine dealers. Italian prosecutors claimed that Meredith (seen here at a Halloween party the night of her murder) was killed in a drug-fueled frenzy — and Amanda's criminal connections might have been the real reason behind her original conviction! Photo credit: Splash News

Amanda and Raffaele had been arrested for murder alongside Rudy Guede (pictured), a petty thief and alleged local drug dealer. In a separate trial, Guede was convicted and given a 30-year jail term that was later reduced to 16 years. As Amanda was imprisoned between trials, local news media in Italy reported that a cocaine ring in Perugia had been uncovered through information that police found on Knox's seized cell phone. Photo credit: Splash News

A man listed on Knox's phone and two other men oversaw a "drug ring for university students and professionals," the report said. According to the report, cell phone calls between the man and Knox "occurred in the days before and after the murder of [Meredith]." Photo credit: Getty Images

Authorities also said an "Italian person...from time to time replenished Amanda Knox's narcotic substances, as well as having allegedly had with her the relationship of a sexual nature." Photo credit: Getty Images

Amanda had already admitted to knowing Guede. Throughout the trail of the alleged drug dealer, multiple witnesses accused him of frequent public intoxication and the use of "narcotic substances" — including cocaine. And during their time together, Amanda was suddenly spending a lot of disposable income. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to her bank statements obtained by The ENQUIRER, Amanda had spent only about $638 in her hometown of Seattle in July 2007 before leaving for Italy. In August, her first month in Europe, her spending skyrocketed to a whopping $2,765.33. Photo credit: Getty Images

In September, she withdrew $2,452.60 from European ATMs. In October, she took out $1,637.25. Amanda and Raffaele also both admitted to smoking marijuana on the night of the murder, which became a key issue both during their first trial and later appeals. WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES... Photo credit: Getty Images

The Italian press would later pick up on The ENQUIRER's scoop — but Amanda's alleged drug connections might have really proven her innocence! Highly-placed Italian insiders told The ENQUIRER that Guede had met with another drug dealer outside of Meredith's home on the night of the murder.

The overzealous prosecutors knew of the meeting, but were intent on proving their theory that the American beauty and her boyfriend (seen here in costume) had orchestrated the bloody slaughter during what Geude called a "sex party." Photo credit: Splash News

Other news sources in Italy reported that some of Amanda's alleged criminal associates in the cocaine ring included a man named "Luciano" who once stabbed his brother 16 times with a kitchen knife! Sources confirmed to The ENQUIRER that the fourth man who had been at Amanda's apartment with Guede was later convicted of drug dealing.

"Had details of the drug deal and the mystery man been known to the court, it's likely Amanda and Raffaele may not have been falsely convicted of a crime they didn't commit," said a law-enforcement source. Amanda's links to the cocaine dealers were later used in an attempt to extradite her back to Italy. Photo credit: Getty Images