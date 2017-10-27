Meghan Markle Chooses Royalty Over Being An ‘Angel’

Mike Walker reports… Hollywood producers stoked the flames of their red-hot, new “Charlie’s Angels” reboot by flinging big stacks of bucks at Kristen Stewart — who is thisclose to signing on as their star!

But here’s the secret scoop our “Twilight” cutie will never know about (unless she reads our column, of course!): The moguls won’t quit bitching and moaning that their first choice, at almost any cost, is Prince Harry’s luscious lady love, Meghan Markle!

Said a Hollywood exec: “Producers are dying for Meghan to take the lead — and will give her anything she wants!

“But Meghan is still turning her nose up and turning the part down flat!”

Why, we asked the source? “Because Meghan’s firmly focused on wedding her real-life royal prince!”