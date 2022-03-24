Wrinkly Rocker Mick Jagger to Take the Plastic Plunge

Wrinkly rock god Mick Jagger is finally taking the plastic surgery plunge, sources say!

The 78-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has decided to get some nip/tucks to freshen up his road-worn face, insiders dish.

“He swore he’d never do it but has changed his tune,” tattles a tipster. “Botox, lasers and some nonsurgical stuff are all on the menu. He’s actually very fussy about his looks, and the passing of Charlie [Watts] has taught him it’s now or never.”

After the Stones drummer died at 80 last summer, Mick feared he could be the next to go, sources say.

“Charlie’s death hit Mick hard, but it also gave him this new lust for life,” notes the insider. “He’s determined to make whatever time he has left the very best it can be.”

Mick certainly doesn’t act like an old fogie. He’s been dating 35-year-old ballerina Melanie Hamrick since 2014, and they have a five-year-old boy, Deveraux, together. “Devi” is the eighth child for the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” stud.

“Mick doesn’t live like a man pushing 80, and he’s decided he wants his face to match,” says the spy. “He’s booking some procedures and has Melanie’s full support.”

“She claims she doesn’t care what he looks like, but she’s less than half his age. So Mick still worries about his wrinkles turning her off.”

Jagger survived life-threatening aortic valve replacement surgery in 2019, and since then he’s been paying extra attention to staying healthy.

“Mick has always taken his workouts seriously but since his surgery he’s even more dedicated,” says the insider. “And he’s rigorous about his diet too. He won’t touch anything that isn’t healthy and organic.”

Not everyone thinks Mick should mess with his face. Fellow rock superstar Bono once gushed about Mick’s look, saying: “He wears those wrinkles well. I love his wrinkles.”

In any case, don’t expect any sudden changes or a “frozen” face.