World War III Has Already Started in Ukraine!

World War III is already underway in Ukraine as formidable Russian special-ops warriors infiltrate the beleaguered nation after crippling cyberattacks on key government websites, intelligence sources say.

Now U.S. forces are bracing for an all-out battle to stop the Kremlin from seizing the Eastern European nation and the White House is also keeping a close watch on the heavily armed Chinese navy and nuke-happy North Korea.

Ukrainian officials accuse ruthless Russian ruler Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the shadow war to pave the way for a full-scale invasion!

Meanwhile, Communist China sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into the democratically controlled island of Taiwan’s air defense zone last month and has increased its fleet of battle force ships from 255 to 360 since 2015!

“Both the Chinese and Koreans are anxiously waiting to see how the U.S. responds to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” a top U.S. military consultant exclusively tells The National ENQUIRER.

“If the Russians show the upper hand, they’ll take their shots at a weakened America on a separate front!”

More than 127,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from the north, east and south, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin put 8,500 American soldiers on high alert and sent 3,000 more troops to the powder-keg region.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki admits it’s an “extremely dangerous situation.”

Talks between the Kremlin kingpin and world leaders are at a standstill with a Russian diplomat saying Putin “doesn’t give a sh*t” about economic sanctions. But military insiders tell The ENQUIRER the Russians will advance at their own peril – and the U.S. is ready for a full-scale shooting war!

“America will easily drive Russia back in a conventional war,” says former Army intelligence officer Morgan Lerette. “This is all about Putin seeing how far he can push.”

The U.S. Army keeps a rotating armored brigade in Eastern Europe, which partners with local forces from Latvia to Bulgaria. A military consultant spills, “They are already shipping 120 M1A2 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as well as tank-killing Javelin missiles. They are unmatched by anything the Russians can put in the field.”

America can also declare air superiority with 1,840 aircraft to Russia’s 1,319 planes and also boasts lethal F-22 Raptors and F-35C fighter jets — considered the deadliest in the air.

“The Russians have nothing to compete with them,” a source claims. “We would own the skies!”

A source adds if Putin is “punched in the face” by America’s military might, “he’ll be pushed back to the negotiation table — with China and North Korea putting away their swords!”