Why Trump Trashed Harry & Meghan!

Donald Trump launched a furious attack on royal renegade Prince Harry and his celebrity-obsessed wife, Meghan, trashing them for “disrespecting” his “great friend” Queen Elizabeth.

Although the ex-president’s remarks were primarily aimed to protect his aging pal in the palace, sources say he’s also determined to derail Meghan’s very real political ambitions.

“Trump appears a little put off by the publicity Harry and Meghan are generating amid all the drama of their bitter split from the royal family,” says a palace insider. “People around him are convinced the hoopla is a well-orchestrated ploy by Meghan to fuel her drive to become America’s first female president.”

In fact, Harry and Meghan have hired former Barack Obama reelection campaign guru Miranda Barbot to make over their image.

“This is a clear sign Meghan’s plan is to move into politics,” says the palace source. “And she won’t settle for a seat on a local council. Her sights are focused on the White House!”

Meghan’s biographer and friend Omid Scobie confirms Harry’s wife “has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency,” adding her rise from B-list actress to royal duchess is “the embodiment of the American dream.”

If anyone knows the power of celebrity in seeking the presidency, it’s Trump. And while he’s confidently boasted he could beat Meghan hands-down in a 2024 matchup, he also doesn’t want to take any chances, sources claim.

“We believe he wants her stopped before she starts, and he has painted her as a demanding prima donna who dominates her hapless hubby, Harry,” says the palace insider.

“Donald’s already facing talk of a presidential election showdown with former First Lady Michelle Obama. The last thing he needs is another charismatic adversary.”

Trump, 75, went on the attack during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, blasting henpecked Harry’s “terrible choice” not to attend the March memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in 2021.

That was “so disrespectful” and an “embarrassment” to the queen, he said, and urged Her Majesty to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles and ban them from Britain.

“Harry wouldn’t go to the memorial, but he was at the Super Bowl,” Trump pointed out. “He was at a Texas rodeo. But he couldn’t find the time to get on a plane.”

The Sussexes secretly visited the queen, 96, at Windsor Castle in April for the first time since they quit royal duties two years ago. But that move was branded a publicity stunt by courtiers because Harry followed it up with a raft of self-promoting interviews as well as filming material for his upcoming documentary series.

“Harry and Meghan were headed to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which he founded, with a film crew documenting their every move,” reveals the palace source.

“They have a $100 million deal with Netflix, and the feeling is they only came to Windsor for the attention.”

Trump seems to blame scheming Meghan, 40, more than browbeaten Harry, 37, for the ploy.

“Harry is whipped like no person I’ve ever seen,” the billionaire businessman charges, adding Meghan has “been very disrespectful to the royal family, most importantly, the queen.”

In a bombshell prediction, Trump says the Sussexes’ marriage will end with Meghan finding another guy or Harry refusing to be “bossed around” any longer.

“It’ll end, and it’ll end bad,” Trump says.

Trump’s attacks on Meghan will not only discredit a potential rival but also appeal to his conservative base, says William Bike, a Chicago-based political historian and author of “Winning Political Campaigns.”

“It’s good politics,” he explains, since American conservatives “are predisposed not to like” people who tear down the queen.

“The coverage of Harry and Meghan has been generally negative, but the fact she’s hiring Obama’s PR guru probably indicates she’s looking at a political run,” Bike says.

Meghan could run if President Joe Biden, who will be 82 and already is showing signs of possible dementia, opts out of a second term, political analysts tell The National ENQUIRER.

The former “Suits” beauty supported Biden in a campaign video with Harry, and she openly opposed Trump’s 2016 presidential bid.

Meghan’s political ambitions are a slap in the face of palace decorum, as the royal family never discusses politics in public. But she doesn’t care, say insiders.