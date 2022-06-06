Why Melanie Griffith Just Can’t Keep a Hubby!

Former screen siren Melanie Griffith dumped three studly hubbies, but the aging beauty now says it wasn’t their fault — like a caged wildcat, she just needed to be free!

The 64-year-old sexpot from Working Girl and Body Double was married to actor ­Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1988, wed Don Johnson twice, in 1976 and 1989, and was Spanish stallion Antonio Banderas’ wife from 1996 to 2014.

Each time she divorced, Melanie blamed her exes.

But following her split from Banderas, Melanie realized she just might not be the marrying type!

She says the explosive revelation came while visiting her mom, Tippi Hedren, the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller The Birds, at her wildlife rescue retreat in northern California.

“Melanie watched a tiger pace back and forth in a cage,” says a source. “She recalled that as a teen, living in Africa, she saw wild animals running free and she wanted to feel that way, not like an animal confined to a cage.”

“She longed to call her own shots and be responsible for her own happiness or unhappiness.”

Thinking about her past, she realized all the “pressures she felt trying to please her partners,” says the source. “She decided she no longer wanted to be in that position.”

Now, the single mom of Alexander Bauer, 36, actress Dakota Johnson, 32, and Stella Banderas, 25, “takes responsibility for her journey and does what makes her happy,” notes the source.

“If she wants to leave dishes in the sink, travel, take long walks or watch TV all day, she’s free to do it. She’s stopped playing the blame game and is now able to be good friends with all her former hubbies.”