Why Jessica Simpson Doesn’t Trust Nick Lachey’s Wife

Jealous Jessica Simpson doesn’t trust her ex-husband’s wife as far as she can throw her, according to sources!

Although she and Nick Lachey split after a whirlwind, reality-show-documented marriage in 2005, Jessica has always remained close to the former boy-band member.

But sources say Vanessa Lachey’s recent revelations that she and Nick had an open relationship in 2009 has raised Jessica’s hackles.

A source close to the “Take My Breath Away” singer — who married Eric Johnson in 2014 — says: “Jessica has never trusted Vanessa! The day she found out Nick was with her, she burst into tears.”

“Nick is a very traditional guy — he isn’t the open relationship type.”

“Although Jess and Nick broke up, she still cares about him and is as suspicious of the woman today as she was when Vanessa first hooked up with Nick!”

Vanessa, now 41, and Nick, 48, met in 2006 but split for a time before eventually marrying in 2011.

Explaining her unconventional relationship, Vanessa says: “It took seeing somebody else and me realizing I don’t mind the things I thought bugged me or were holding me back. I don’t mind all that.”

Vanessa and Nick have three kids together: Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.