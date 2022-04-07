Why Harry & Meghan are Fleeing Their Mansion!

Prince Harry and Meghan’s California dream exploded with a shocking property tax demand they never expected and extremely foul odors of bird poop and pot, say sources.

“It was apparently the last straw for the couple,” a source tells The National ENQUIRER.

The royal renegades were sucker-punched by a staggering $136,000 bill on their lavish $14 million Montecito mansion — double the amount they expected — and also caught a wicked whiff of a nearby bird sanctuary, spies dish.

“They thought they’d found their forever home in July 2020 when they moved in and reign as Hollywood royalty,” tattles a source. “Meghan said their moving days were over.” “But it’s turned into a nightmare.” The mansion’s been hit with a putrid smell from a bird refuge and reeking odor issues from a nearby legal cannabis factory.

“But I’m told the shocking tax bill caused the biggest stink — and they’re selling off.” The cost of keeping the Sussex home-ship afloat, including staff, utilities, mortgage repayments and security, apparently tops $6 million a year, say sources.

“Add that to Meghan’s jaw-dropping clothing and jewelry bill and a huge income tax demand Harry faces now that he’s a resident in the U.S., and they’re under the financial gun like they never expected,” says an insider. Although Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix, Spotify and others after they quit royal duties in March 2020, they have produced little content.

And that has insiders speculating about the real reason the couple secretly put the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home they share with kids Archie and Lilibet on the market — chicken coop included!“The property is worth $26 million today, meaning the Sussexes look set to make a huge profit,” says another source. “That’s fueled renewed speculation the couple’s fairy-tale marriage is headed for the rocks.”

As The ENQUIRER revealed, explosive court papers show their family is being ripped apart by greed, lies and betrayal and their dirty laundry could be exposed in sworn court testimony.

Meghan is being sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, 57, for defamation over claims she made in a bombshell CBS TV interview. Meghan’s attorney has called the suit baseless.

“Meghan faces being publicly exposed as a liar — and if Harry learns that much of what she told him was a lie or half-truth, how can he stay in the marriage?” asks a palace insider.“Their decision to sell their home so fast could be to cash in on the exploding property market in the area.” “They’d make a killing, which would help both leave the marriage with a hefty cash account.”