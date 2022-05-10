Wannabe Joy Behar’s Sly Power Play

Bossy Joy Behar wants to crown herself The View’s new queen bee amid Whoopi Goldberg’s most recent absence, but tipsters say the bigmouth’s brazen power grab has ticked off co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin!

“Joy’s taken it upon herself to moderate the topical discussions, but it doesn’t sit well with Sara or Sunny, who each think they’re more qualified,” dishes an insider. “They do their best not to show their annoyance on camera, but behind the scenes they’re complaining to anyone who’ll listen.”

Sources snitch Whoopi, 66, was eager to break from the ABC gabfest to shoot the Amazon series Anansi Boys — and Joy was all too happy to trumpet her departure!

Whoopi “will be back whenever she’s finished with whatever she’s doing. So, she’s gone for a while,” Joy, 79, crowed on air.

Now, the insider dishes without Whoopi, who was expected to return May 2, the show has become “a nest of vipers.”

Although a View source insists talk of discontent is “incorrect” and the show is the No. 1 network daytime talk show, the spy says the catty co-hosts are “at each other’s throats,” while the people around them wish they’d focus on winning more viewers!

As the National ENQUIRER previously revealed, the program’s audience bailed after Whoopi was suspended for two weeks earlier this year over her controversial claims that the Nazi Holocaust was “not about race.” She subsequently apologized, but the damage was done.

“Everyone’s on edge because of the show’s sagging audience, but instead of cooperating to fix the problem, the ladies are clashing with each other,” tattles the insider.

Adding to the drama, the source claims lightning rod Meghan McCain has “made some overtures to producers” about returning to guest-host following her tumultuous exit last year!

As the National ENQUIRER readers know, Meghan quit The View after on-air clashes with Joy and Whoopi and bashed the set as a toxic environment!