Walking Dead Suicide Now a Murder Probe

Chilling new evidence in the fatal shooting of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley seems to contradict the police’s initial suicide theory, and now the grisly Georgia incident is being investigated as murder!

Sources say the location of blood splatter, the way the bullet entered the 31-year-old’s skull and his loose grip on the gun hint the weapon may have been placed in Moseley’s hand by a killer!

“The case is still currently open/active, and all possibilities and leads are being thoroughly investigated,” says Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee.

Grieving family refused to accept the suicide finding after the star was found dead in his car in Stockbridge on Jan. 26 with a single bullet wound to his head.

At the time, Teerea Kimbro insisted her brother “would never kill himself.”

Gail Tassell — talent manager for Moseley, who played pet zombie Mike on the AMC drama from 2012 to 2015 — is calling on police to hunt down whoever’s responsible for snuffing out the promising talent.

“I do not believe Moses would have ever taken his own life,” says Tassell.