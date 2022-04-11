Vin Diesel Running on Fumes!

Arrogant Vin Diesel’s desperate drive to make Fast & Furious 10 a giant hit is facing a humiliating dead end — because A-list stars don’t want to get involved, spies snitch.

After the 54-year-old musclehead’s feud with popular former co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Diesel’s efforts to rev up the tenth installment of his car chase franchise have been spurned by the likes of George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Daniel Day-Lewis and Matt Damon, say sources.

“He’s targeting some of the most famous actors on the planet for cameos and guest appearances and genuinely thinks he’s going to make it happen,” blabs an insider.

“All these guys have packed schedules, but Vin’s not taking no for an answer. He wants the best of the best and nothing else will do, period.”

The sources say Vin “can be optimistic bordering on delusional” about all things related to this franchise.

“He claims everyone in Hollywood has asked him to be involved, but as popular as the franchise is that’s simply not true,” the insider notes.

“It’s a lot more complicated than just picking up the phone and schmoozing these folks.”

As GLOBE readers know, the actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the film franchise, is at war with former co-star Johnson, who vows never to return to the series and publicly belittles Diesel. Despite the insult, Vin “publicly begged Dwayne to come back and he was denied. That was humiliating,” says the spy. “Now he’s got even more to prove. Vin’s vowed to make this the best cast yet.”