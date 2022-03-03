Venegul J.lo Bans Ben’s Buddy Clooney!

Stubborn Jennifer Lopez is butting heads with beau Ben Affleck because she won’t let go of her old grudge against his new pal — and her former co-star — George Clooney, insiders snitch.

Sources spill unforgiving J.Lo, 52, hasn’t forgotten the bad blood that erupted when she and George were filming 1998’s “Out of Sight” and is turning up her nose at double dates with the silver fox and his legal eagle wife, Amal!

An insider dishes, “She thinks he’s a snob and doesn’t care for Amal either, which bums Ben out because he’s hurting for friends on the West Coast.”

According to tipsters, the Hollywood heavyweights hit it off last year when George, 60, directed Ben, 49, in The Tender Bar.

The insider confides when Clooney returned to L.A. after shooting a rom-com in Australia, he invited the Pearl Harbor hunk — and his bootylicious gal — to hang out with him and Amal, 44.

But the source adds, “Jennifer’s not interested. She’s happy for Ben to see George from time to time but refuses to be involved.”

The insider claims frustrated Ben has tried to reason with the headstrong Hustlers hottie, but adds, “J.Lo is J.Lo. She’s digging in — and he’s got to toe the line!”