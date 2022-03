Horndog hoopster Tristan Thompson hasn’t forked over a dime for his three-month-old son, bristles the boy’s mother, Maralee Nichols.

The bed-hopping basketball star — who knocked up the fitness model while wooing baby mama Khloé Kardashian — begrudgingly agreed to “take full responsibility” for the newborn after a paternity test proved he was the pop.

But a rep for Maralee, 31, claims the deadbeat dad, 30, has not met the child or “provided any financial assistance.”