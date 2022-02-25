Tori Getting Bigger Boobs!

Busty Tori Spelling, whose bizarre boobs have often been a butt of internet jokes, says she’s going to replace her “expired” breast implants — and make them even BIGGER!

“I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration,” she explains. “I didn’t know you would have to do it again.”

The FDA announced in 2011 women with silicone implants are at risk for complications the longer they keep them — and that’s why the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum says she’s overhauling her hooters “for health reasons.” She’s terrified her five children with husband Dean McDermott will lose their mom!

“After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants,” she says — insisting she’ll have surgeons blow up her bust “a little bit bigger!”