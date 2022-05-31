Top Gun Tom’s Lady GaGa Love Cruise

Lonely superstar Tom Cruise is crushing hard on Lady Gaga — but the songbird has banished the high-flying hunk to the friend zone, sources snitch.

According to tipsters, the pop performer, 36, wowed Tom, 59, with “Hold My Hand,” her stirring theme song for his new flick Top Gun: Maverick.

Since then, the thrice-divorced stud — whose yearlong fling with Mission: Impossible – 7 co-star Hayley Atwell fizzled in 2021 — has been blowing up her phone, showering her with gifts and flowers, and begging her to spend more time with him, spies dish.

“Tom has always been a fan and personally reached out to Gaga to write the song,” an insider spills. “It’s no surprise he developed a huge crush on her after they worked together!”

But sources say the “Bad Romance” singer isn’t taking the bait from the besotted bigshot because she’s head over heels for businessman beau Michael Polansky!

However, another insider squeals the savvy songstress — who earned an Oscar nod in 2019 for her dynamic performance in “A Star Is Born” — isn’t completely icing out the Hollywood legend because “she also knows he can be a big help to her acting career!”