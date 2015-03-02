TOP DOCS: CATHERINE ZETA JONES EYE LIFT

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES showed up at the “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary celebration with an eyebrow-raising look that made her seem younger than the show!

Now The National ENQUIRER’s panel of experts – who haven’t treated the Welsh beauty – say cosmetic procedures could account for the 45-year-old actress’ youthful, new glow.

“She looks somewhat different, and this is due to the change of her eyebrow to a higher position, causing a different look to her eye,” plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar told The ENQUIRER.

“This can be created by surgical procedure to elevate her eyebrow,” he added.

And cosmetic doc Dr. Ramtin Kassir said Catherine has complemented the surgery with other treatments: “It seems that Catherine Zeta-Jones underwent some nonsurgical procedures, along with eyelid surgery.

“At 45, her skin is smooth and wrinkle-free, and her cheeks and lips appear to be fuller.”

Dr. Anthony Youn, a boardcertified plastic surgeon, also told The ENQUIRER Catherine “appears to have had extensive injections of injectable filler in her cheeks, causing them to look plump and quite different than before.” Dr. Kassir noted some other nonsurgical procedures seem to have caught Catherine’s eye!

“Her cheeks are now more prominent – they look full and more defined than before, which is a telltale sign of dermal fillers,” he told The ENQUIRER.

“Her forehead is wrinkle-free, which points out that she had Botox, and her skin has a great complexion – probably due to lasers and/or chemical peels.”

Added Dr. Youn: “Overall, she looks transformed, but I would stop short in saying that she looks better.”