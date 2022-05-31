Tom Brady’s $375M TV Blitz Saves Marriage

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady boosted his bank account and saved his marriage by scoring a whopping $375 million ten-year deal to be the top NFL analyst for FOX Sports after he retires, say sources.

As The National ENQUIRER recently reported, Brady’s surprise decision to come out of his brief retirement and ink a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put his 13-year union to Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen on the verge of a $650 million divorce.

“If Tom had his way, he’d play as long as his body will allow, but Gisele wants him home to play husband and father and save himself from devastating injury,” notes an insider. “She’s been all over him to retire for years, and it’s put a massive strain on their marriage.”

After Brady, 44, reversed fields, he and Gisele, 41, are said to have agreed this would be his last season, which led to the massive deal with FOX.

“This is the first sign that Tom has finally gotten the message,” says the source. “He hasn’t announced he’s hanging up his cleats yet, but he and the network have quietly agreed that he will exclusively suit up for FOX next season.”