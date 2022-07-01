Things Get ‘Real’ with Ryan Seacrest and J.Lo

AMBITIOUS Jennifer Lopez may be the next star to join the reality TV stable of media mogul Ryan Seacrest — but don’t expect her Oscar-winning fiancé, Ben Affleck, to come along for the ride, tipsters spill.

Ryan, 47, was at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 8 for the premiere of 52-year-old J.Lo’s documentary Halftime. Despite attending with arm candy Aubrey Paige, 24, spies snitch the American Idol host spent most of the night deep in conversation with old pal Jen, a former judge on the singing contest, and the high-profile pair are discussing a new TV venture!

Producer Ryan’s crown jewel Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended its 20-season run in 2021 — after the reality clan inked a new deal with streaming service Hulu — and moles say he wants to cook up a new series with his bootylicious buddy!

A source close to Ryan and J.Lo tells The National ENQUIRER: “Jennifer has a great deal of respect for Ryan’s business smarts, and they have talked in the past about teaming up together again.

“Now, the timing may be right for both of them!”

Sources squeal a blockbuster reality show, backed by Ryan’s crackerjack crew, would push the Jenny from the Block singer back to the top of the A-list.

Though the workaholic host helms the syndicated radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest and teams with Kelly Ripa for ABC’s Live!, spies say he’s craving another Kardashian-style megahit.

However, sources tattle Ben, 49, may stand in the way of that dream!

An insider dishes, “Ben’s not shy about publicizing himself. But he’s also quite old school. He’s a genuine movie star, and it isn’t going to be easy to convince him to let cameramen follow him around and document what he’s doing all the time.

“They’ll assure him they can make it like the Kardashians. By the end, most things on their show were set up and micromanaged rather than spontaneous.

“Although it’s good exposure, it would also be a hard sell. But he’s hopelessly devoted to Jennifer, so she usually gets what she wants!”