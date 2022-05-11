The Second Coming of Wendy Williams!

Train Wreck Wendy Williams is back from the brink — and The National ENQUIRER can reveal she’s itching to reclaim her career and find love again as she rebuilds her life from scratch!

The sidelined chatterbox, 57, has been MIA from TV since July 2021 after a slew of health problems, including drug addiction and the thyroid condition Graves’ disease, torpedoed her talk show.

“She’s been to hell and back and will be sharing her side of the story very soon — the good, the bad and the very ugly,” tattles a tipster.

“There will be a sit-down interview on TV, a memoir that’s in the works, and she’s looking to launch a podcast series and a wellness program.”

As ENQUIRER readers know, Wendy has insisted she’ll be back hosting her eponymous chat show soon — even though Sherri Shepherd has already been named her successor and took over the time slot.

“She just refuses to give up. She’s telling everyone not to count her out,” blabs the source.

“She’s not out of the woods yet but she’s got her mojo back and has by no means given up on love. What’s more important right now is money and closure.”