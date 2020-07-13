The Prohibitionist Deep State: Trump’s New Chief of Staff Even Opposed CBD for Desperately Sick Children And Medical Marijuana for Disabled Vets

Article Written by Richard Cowan

When a politician or bureaucrat opposes something supported by over 90% of the American people, we are entitled to ask whom they really represent. The case in point is medical marijuana and the therapeutic use of other cannabinoids, specifically CBD.

Polls consistently show that almost all Americans favor legalizing medical marijuana and almost no one opposes allowing the use of CBD, which is not psychoactive. However, Mark Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District until he resigned on March 30, to become President Trump’s fourth Chief of Staff has consistently opposed any easing of Federal marijuana laws.

Meadows also voted against amendments to let military veterans get medical cannabis recommendations from their doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs. In other words, he puts the Drug Warriors ahead of the Americans who fought to keep Meadows free. Ironically, Meadows, who has not been in the military, was born in a US Army hospital in France.

Meadows even opposed a 2015 amendment to protect children and families relying on very limited CBD-only state laws from the DEA. He says he is protecting American children, but who is protecting the children from Meadows?

Given President Trump’s disgust with former Attorney General Jeff Session, it is ironic that Meadows supported Sessions’ revoking the Obama Administration’s guidance directing federal prosecutors to generally respect state marijuana laws in 2018. Whatever happened to “States Rights”?

Maybe he hadn’t heard about them. Prior to December 2018, Meadows claimed to have received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida. When questioned about his credentials, Meadows amended his official House biography and other sources to indicate that his degree was an associate, not a bachelor’s.

Richard Cowan is a former NORML National Director and creator of the CBD product reviews website, Real Tested CBD.