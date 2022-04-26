The Prince & The Pervert!

Dying Queen Elizabeth is reeling after Prince Charles’ shocking bromance with Britain’s most notorious sex fiend was sensationally exposed on the heels of Prince Andrew’s teen rape scandal.

During a stomach-turning 20-year relationship, the heir to the throne handwrote a series of fawning letters to depraved child rapist Jimmy Savile, begging for advice on how to boost the royal family’s image after a series of devastating gaffes!

Charles even pleaded with the BBC TV personality — later rewarded with a knighthood despite whispers of child abuse — to dig Andrew and his then-wife Sarah Ferguson out of trouble.

Charles’ bombshell letters, revealed in a new Netflix documentary, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, are cataclysmic for the already endangered monarchy.

“I’m told the queen is absolutely horrified to be dealing with another disastrous royal scandal,” a high-level palace source tells The National ENQUIRER. “First it was Andrew and billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, now it’s Charles and pervert Savile. It’s mindboggling.”

“No one had any idea how close Charles was to Savile, but he clearly treated him like a mentor.”

While Charles, 73, insists he knew nothing of Savile’s secret sordid life, the insider says falling for the fiend’s deceptive public persona demonstrates the Prince of Wales’ catastrophic lack of judgment.

“Now, as the queen turns 96 and is facing her final days in failing health, she once again has to clear up another mess to save the monarchy,” adds the insider.

Savile was one of Britain’s biggest stars and philanthropists when Charles started his letter-writing love affair, lavishing praise on the predator for “understanding what makes people operate.”

Savile became a regular at royal residences, including Princess Diana’s apartment at Kensington Palace.

But his creepy antics raised “concern and suspicion” when he acted as an informal marriage counselor between Charles and Diana, says former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

During visits to Charles’ office at St. James’s Palace, Savile would “do the rounds of the young ladies, taking their hands and rubbing his lips all the way up their arms.”

He once even licked Diana’s hand!

“That should have been a red light for Charles,” notes the palace insider. “But he turned a blind eye.”

Child sex abuse allegations followed Savile from the 1960s, but his accusers were ignored or not believed. Even his shocking admission of improper sexual conduct in his 1974 autobiography went unnoticed.

“You’d think Charles would have checked Jimmy out before getting involved with him, but I guess he had stars in his eyes,” says the insider.

The full extent of Savile’s depravity exploded after his death in 2011 at age 84. Hundreds of victims, mostly female and underage — as young as eight — came forward alleging rape or abuse.

Police say he was one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. The pervert also attacked 60 hospital patients — and was even accused of having sex with corpses!

“These letters are a nightmare for the royals,” says the place insider. “They’re yet another stain against Charles as he inches closer to the throne.”