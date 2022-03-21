The Kinksters in Camilla’s Closet!

Britain’s future Queen Camilla carried on a shameful affair with Prince Charles that destroyed his marriage to Princess Diana, but her family tree is rotten with relatives notorious for even kinkier scandals.

Royal author Christopher Wilson has ripped the lid off the debauched bloodline of Prince Charles’ second wife, whose kinfolk include a slave trader, reckless womanizer, the bondage freak Marquis de Sade and a mistress of the King of England.

Camilla is a certified blueblood whose direct ancestors include Jeanne, Queen of Navarre (1528-72), France’s King Henry IV (1553-1610), Denmark and Norway’s King Frederick II (1534-88), beheaded Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-87), King James VI of Scotland and England (1566-1625) and King Charles II (1630-85).

Camilla’s great-grandmother was Alice Keppel, the mistress of Edward VII, son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and many believe the king knocked her up with her second daughter Sonia.

Sources say brazen Camilla used their affair to snare Prince Charles when they first met by supposedly telling him: “My great-grandmother and your great-great-grandfather were lovers — so how about it?”

That relationship also makes Camilla and Charles second cousins once removed.

Many also believe Edward VII’s son Prince Eddy was secretly Jack the Ripper.

Camilla’s disgraced grandfather Morton Shand was an insatiable womanizer who married four times.

He was shamefully booted out of France after divorcing his third wife, the daughter of velvet manufacturers in Lyons. The outraged judge told him, “Turn your attentions to another country!”

In another divorce action, the judge said, “A little wholesome publicity might curb your behavior.”

Through her French side, Camilla is related to the infamous torturer Marquis de Sade, who inspired sadism.

A political and social rebel, de Sade listed all the perversions and sex crimes possible in his novel The 120 Days of Sodom.

The book told of four pillars of society — a nobleman, high judge, banker and bishop —who kidnap a group of virgin teens — of both sexes — and rape and torture them to death.

De Sade spent 32 years in various prisons and died at 74 in an insane asylum in 1814.

Another relative of Camilla’s is Capt. Samuel Bonham, a former naval officer who sailed to America in 1733 loaded with gold, elephant tusks and 408 slaves.

By the time the ship docked 4,000 miles later, only 167 slaves were alive.

Bonham lived in a huge mansion built on his slaving profits.

A source notes he “regarded the slaves simply as goods. He had no compassion for them. They were regarded as a sub-human species.”

Incredibly, through 1600s Scottish politician and blueblood Sir Robert Campbell, Camilla can call Karl Marx, the founder of communism and a hater of the aristocracy, a relative.

Another Scottish kinsman was Lord Darnley — hubby of Mary, Queen of Scots — who was found strangled at age 20 near the blown-up house he was staying in in 1567.

At the time, he was suffering from the sexually transmitted disease syphilis.

Not quite as scandalous is Camilla’s tenth cousin from her French-Canadian kin — pop icon Madonna.