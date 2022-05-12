Thandiwe Newton Melts Down on Movie Set

Alarming reports that Thandiwe Newton is ripe for rehab is old news to frustrated pals of the increasingly unhinged Westworld beauty, The National ENQUIRER can reveal!

Sources say Thandiwe — reportedly fired from Magic Mike 3 after brawling with star and producer Channing Tatum — has been in free fall during the collapse of her marriage to Oliver Parker, 52, father to their three kids.

“They’ve been battling for a while and she’s begun to unravel,” dishes a source.

Warner Bros. says Thandiwe, 49, “made the difficult decision” to step away from the production, but witnesses to the argument said Channing, 42, announced: “I am not working with her anymore!”

The actors allegedly fought viciously over the Will Smith slap at the Oscars, with Thandiwe firing longtime agent Gaby Morgerman, who tried to defuse the situation.