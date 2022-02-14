Surrogate Baby For Heidi Klum, 48!

Kid-Crazy Heidi Klum wants to have another baby — and insiders say she’s willing to go the surrogate route to get one!

Sources exclusively tell The National ENQUIRER the supermodel — already a mother of four — wants to share a child with her hunky young hubby, Tom Kaulitz, 32. But at age 48, Heidi fears she’s too old to go through another pregnancy herself.

“Tom loves kids, and Heidi has seen how good he is with her children,” spills a source. “But she knows he would love to have one of his own with her.”

Heidi has three children with ex-husband, singer Seal, and a daughter from a previous relationship with car-racing manager Flavio Briatore.

“Heidi’s youngest, Lou, is already 12 years old, and she and Tom have talked about what fun it would be to raise a baby together,” notes the source.

Heidi is said to have been inspired to pursue surrogacy by the many other celebs who have gone that route, including Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

“She’s even reached out to Kim for advice about it,” reveals the source. “They really want to make this happen.”

The America’s Got Talent judge married Kaulitz in 2019. As The ENQUIRER previously reported, she’s enjoyed a lusty relationship with the Tokio Hotel rocker, bragging that they have sex at least five times a day.

“They’ve had their share of fun,” says the source. “And now they want to build a family together.”