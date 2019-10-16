Kelly Clarkson Snubbed Dying Dad’s Plea For Forgiveness

Cold-hearted Kelly Clarkson snubbed her dying dad and then flipped the script to paint him as the cruel one, charged her half-brother, Erik Clarkson!

Erik also claimed Kelly failed to join him and his brothers at their dad Stephen’s bedside before he died in February 2018.

“My father’s last words were that he wanted all of his kids at his side, but Kelly didn’t show up,” said Erik, who noted Kelly skipped the funeral, too.

Kelly — who denied Erik’s version of events through a rep — has openly discussed how her father left when she was just six years old, leaving her with “major abandonment issues.”

Kelly, 37, famously channeled her heartbreak into the 2004 hit “Because of You,” which she said is “about breaking that cycle.”

But Erik thinks their father wanted to settle “unfinished business” with Kelly.

“I believe my dad wanted to explain to Kelly what happened with their relationship and that he was remorseful and wanted forgiveness,” he said.