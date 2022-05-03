Simon Cowell’s Wedding Ain’t so Simple!

Media mogul Simon Cowell was a control freak when it came to building his $500 million empire so it’s no surprising he’s running his wedding to baby mom Lauren Silverman with an iron fist.

The 62-year-old creator of America’s Got Talent and The X Factor is finally tying the knot with Lauren, 44, nine years after he stole his buddy Andrew Silverman’s wife. Mr. Nasty wants to skip a “ghastly wedding planner” and bickering over “who you do invite and who you don’t.”

“I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party,” says Simon, who shares an eight-year-old son, Eric, with his bride-to-be.

He recently popped the question on a beach in ­Barbados.

The couple first met in 2004 when she was wed to real estate tycoon Andrew, father of her son Adam, 16.

As for their wedding date, “that’ll be a surprise even for Lauren,” says the control freak.