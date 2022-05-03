Simon Cowell’s Wedding Ain’t so Simple!

Media mogul Simon Cowell was a control freak when it came to building his $500 million empire so it’s no surprising he’s running his wedding to baby mom Lauren Silverman with an iron fist.
The 62-year-old creator of America’s Got Talent and The X Factor is finally tying the knot with Lauren, 44, nine years after he stole his buddy Andrew Silverman’s wife. Mr. Nasty wants to skip a “ghastly wedding planner” and bickering over “who you do invite and who you don’t.”
“I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party,” says Simon, who shares an eight-year-old son, Eric, with his bride-to-be.
He recently popped the question on a beach in Barbados.
The couple first met in 2004 when she was wed to real estate tycoon Andrew, father of her son Adam, 16.
As for their wedding date, “that’ll be a surprise even for Lauren,” says the control freak.