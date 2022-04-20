Sherri Shepherd Cleaning up her Act!

Sherri Shepherd is working herself to the bone warming up New York City audiences ahead of her new daytime TV show premiere, an insider snitches exclusively to The National ENQUIRER!

“She’s dropping in to perform stand-up comedy at clubs across New York City,” squeals the well-connected source.

Audiences who have caught her impromptu act are raving about the 54-year-old comedy queen as she gears up to replace Wendy Williams with a gabfest of her own this fall, the source says.

“She’s definitely locked in the audience at the Comedy Cellar,” a snitch squeals.

Sherri’s efforts to polish her act and build connections with top comedy clubs may help her producers line up rising stars and A-list celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle, who often perform at those venues.

“Publicists wouldn’t book their talent on Wendy’s show because they could never predict what she would say or do — or if she would even show up!” sniffs a source.

As previously reported in The ENQUIRER, producers for The Wendy Williams Show recently announced The View alum Sherri will be taking over the timeslot.

Wendy, who has been MIA with a long list of physical, mental and financial problems, vows to return to her show — even though it’s canceled!