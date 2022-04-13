Sharon Osbourne’s New Gig is Gateway to Revenge

Chatfest chump Sharon Osbourne is returning to the tube on buddy Piers Morgan’s British TalkTV network in what insiders are calling a revenge-fueled “dry run” for an American television comeback!

“Piers is a pal and will allow her to sharpen her tools for a U.S. TV return,” snitches an insider. “She’s also seeing it as a pulpit to gain revenge on those she believes caused her downfall.”

“Piers also knows that’s good television!”

Ironically, she will be hosting a new show that’s also called The Talk and brings together five co-hosts for spirited debates!

As National ENQUIRER readers know, the 69-year-old sharp-tongued talker angrily left the American show in March 2021 after co-host Sheryl Underwood claimed Sharon’s defense of how Piers criticized Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, was racist!

“Sharon is hell-bent on using this show to fire back at Sheryl and everyone else she believes collaborated to push her out!” dishes a source.

Sources also insist the payback-seeking provocateur is plotting to use the latest installment of her memoirs to flame her foes.

“Sharon is not the type to forgive or forget,” spills a source. “She’s kept all her texts, emails and voice messages — and she plans to use them!”