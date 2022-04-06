Sharon Osbourne Sharpens Pencil to Shred ‘Talk’ Rivals

Revenge-obsessed Sharon Osbourne is plotting to use the latest installment of her memoirs to flame the former co-hosts and execs she believes drove her to leave The Talk last March, spies dish!

“Sharon is not the type to forgive OR forget,” snitches an insider. “She also has the ammo to make it a fiery read. She’s kept all her texts, emails and voice messages and plans to use them to tell her side of the story.”

The tart-tongued talker, 69, left the gab fest in 2021 after an infamous on-air clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood over racial issues Sharon says led to “constant death threats!”

She claims she was “set up” by colleagues and higher-ups who kept the cameras rolling “because they liked the controversy.”“They needed something for the show that was going into the toilet,” she claims. “So they thought, well, she’s got the biggest following. Let’s go for her!”

Insiders say Sharon will use the book to bury “Talk” talents Sheryl, Leah Remini, Elaine Welteroth and others — and make a profit in the bargain! “She’s been quiet because what she has to say is worth money,” spills a source. “Sharon is a cunning businesswoman. You’ve got to buy the book to find out what really happened!”