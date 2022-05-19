Shamed Will Smith Follows His Bliss to Bollywood

Hollywood pariah Will Smith has fled to India to spiritually cleanse the stain of his Oscar-night “Slapgate” and relaunch his career — in Bollywood!

The slap-happy Ali star, 53, was spotted getting jiggy with Hindu spiritual leaders in Mumbai in an effort to show contrition for his shocking live-TV assault on Oscar presenter Chris Rock.

“He visited a temple and performed a pooja — a ceremonial worship service — at a Hare Krishna Hindu temple, and even made his way to the Taj Mahal,” spills a source.

“Cameras followed him everywhere to document his spiritual journey!”

Insiders say Will fears his attack on Rock over a seemingly harmless joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith will crush his career, and the Bad Boys star hopes his public struggle for enlightenment will undo some damage.

“Will knows what he did was inexcusable, but he’s hoping his efforts to achieve nirvana will change attitudes about him,” snitches an insider.

To hedge his bets, sources say the actor — who appeared in the 2019 India-made film Student of the Year 2 — has been talking to Bollywood producers about making flicks in the subcontinent until the Hollywood storm blows over.