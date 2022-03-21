Sex Creep Admits Incest Killing!

Twisted Jose Manuel Guzman carried on an incestuous relationship with his sister — and then bludgeoned her to death after she had sex with another man, say cops.

Insanely jealous Guzman, 32, told investigators he “lost control” after Karla Mariela Marroquin Chavez de Ortiz admitted she’d cheated on him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Guzman told police he’d met his long-lost sibling when she came from Guatemala to the U.S. a few months ago, and they moved in together in El Paso, Texas.

On Feb. 3, the fiend confessed to using a baseball bat and an electric hand-held massager in the gory killing.

He told detectives he tried to clean up the bloody mess with a mop, then grabbed his clothes, the bat and the massager, and placed them in a laundry basket outside the door because he knew the items were incriminating. But frazzled and scared, he left it all in plain sight as he fled the scene, official reports claim.

Police say they found the evidence during a welfare check on Chavez de Ortiz, along with her battered body.

Guzman later turned himself in. During his interview, police say Guzman — a suspected drug dealer who already had warrants for his arrest — also confessed to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine every day.

His ex-girlfriend Yessica Hernandez says Guzman is controlling.