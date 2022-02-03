Sebastian Stan’s Penis Power

Pam & Tommy star Sebastian Stan has friends in low places! The Avengers star, 39, plays Tommy Lee in a new biopic about the Mötley Crüe rocker’s rocky marriage to Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson — and took a very up close and personal approach to his part in the miniseries!

In one scene, Sebastian as Tommy tries to perk up his penis with a passionate pep talk that he says wasn’t that hard to pull off.

“By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” reveals Sebastian.

Director Craig Gillespie says he had a harder time filming the scene — which required four puppeteers working an animatronic penis, which talks back — and admits it was “awkward!”

Pam, now 54, and Tommy, 59, married in 1995 — only four days after meeting. Their union went up in flames three years after that.

Lily James, 32, plays the young Pam in the movie, which focuses on the notorious sex tape that made them Hollywood’s most infamous couple.