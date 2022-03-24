Scream Star Courteney Cox Ditches Haunted Digs

Spooked Courteney Cox ditched her L.A. digs because she feared the house was haunted!

The former Friends cutie claims “Tapestry” singer Carole King, a former owner of the Laurel Canyon home, warned her it had a ghostly squatter. But at the time, unbelieving Courteney brushed off the supernatural notion.

“Other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed,” recalls the Scream star, 57.

But Courteney says she wasn’t convinced about the otherworldly being’s high-spirited high jinks until she answered the door for a deliveryman, who brought some unwelcome news!

“He said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’

“And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.’”