Raging O.J. Simpson Out to Kill Cellmate’s Tell-All

Vengeful O.J. Simpson is on a rampage to kill a tell-all book by his former prison cellmate and confidant, The National ENQUIRER has learned.

Reps for the fallen NFL star allegedly offered $5,000 to Vernon Nelson — who shared a cell with “The Juice” between 2015 and 2016 — in a desperate bid to buy his silence.

Sources said Vernon, who is serving a 20-year sentence for assault and battery, rejected the cash offer to turn over his book, O.J.’s Life Behind Bars.

The convict has promised the page-turner will get down and dirty about O.J.’s life at Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center, where he served nine years for robbery and kidnapping.

Sources claimed it will expose how he bragged about his affair with best pal Robert Kardashian’s wife, Kris Jenner — who has denied it— and a shocking murder confession!

What’s more, O.J.’s former longtime manager, Norman Pardo, told The ENQUIRER the now-71-year-old also unsuccessfully tried to pull the plug on his own soon-to-be-released documentary, Who Killed Nicole?

The investigative special will reportedly reveal never-before-heard testimony about the night in 1994 when O.J.’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.

O.J. beat the murder rap, but then landed behind bars following the botched 2007 robbery.

As The ENQUIRER has reported, the slimeball is now partying hearty while living like a king in Las Vegas.