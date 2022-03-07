Proof Life is Strange!

+ Scientists have discovered chimps understand the concept of medicine. The primates were filmed creating an ant-based paste to heal each other’s wounds.

+ Britain’s oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans, is closing after 1,229 years of continuous operation. The cash-strapped owners blame COVID.

+ Desha-Ann and Rashaan Kealoha got a shocking $18,000 bill from the Hawaiian Electric Company — for street lights. The couple, who live in Waianae, Oahu, were told records show they own their entire street!

+ More people live in California than the entire nation of Canada, which has the lowest gravity on the planet!

+ President Ronald Reagan went to his grave furious because he never won an Oscar despite appearing in 53 films over a 30-year career.