Probe Opens in Prince Charles Bribe Scandal

Prince Charles is in the crosshairs of Scotland Yard after a Saudi billionaire dished out $2.4 million to the royal’s pet charities — and received a British knighthood!

As The National ENQUIRER first reported, the Prince of Wales, 73, was rocked by talk his longtime right-hand man Michael Fawcett, 59, promised the 2016 honor — along with U.K. citizenship — to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in exchange for his hefty donations.

In November, Fawcett left his post as CEO of The Prince’s Foundation, and his resignation is believed to be connected to lawmen’s recently launched probe.