Prince Harry Ordered to Hit the Books

Henpecked Prince Harry has been ordered to hit the books by his ambitious wife, Meghan — so he can better bolster her dream of running for president, sources snitch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with the NAACP’s President’s Award on Feb. 26 for their social justice work, and during their acceptance speech, Harry insisted he and his American-born bride were “brought together for a reason.”

Now, an insider spills, “It’s no secret among her circle that Meghan is seriously looking at running for America’s highest office one day.”

Britain’s royal renegades shocked the world when they ditched palace duties in 2020 and put down roots in her home state of California. Though they’ve chased Hollywood success by inking megabucks entertainment deals, sources dish politically minded Meghan has her eyes on a bigger prize — the U.S. presidency!

The pushy former “Suits” star, 40, has already stuck her nose into politics by cold-calling senators to lobby for paid family leave, and in September, the couple met with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Meghan, who didn’t give up her American citizenship after marrying into the royal family in 2018, studied international relations at Northwestern University. But British Army veteran Harry — who completed ten months of officer commissioning training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst — does not have a university degree.

Now, sources whisper woke-minded wannabe Meghan is cracking the whip to make sure her hubby is up to speed on American history, politics and law — and has even hired a tutor!

And the spy says if Harry, 37, ever balks at his workload, the driven duchess won’t hesitate to pester her prince to do his homework!

“It’s only a matter of time before Harry goes for his citizenship. So having all the U.S. history down will make that whole process even easier,” squeals the insider.