Prince Harry & Meghan Caught in a Web of Lies!

Royal renegades Harry and Meghan’s fairytale is over amid a vicious family feud and ugly accusations of lies and betrayal, sources tell The National ENQUIRER.

Just three years after their ritzy wedding, explosive court papers reveal his family and her family are at the couple’s throats — and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face their dirtiest laundry being exposed in sworn courtroom testimony!

“This is Meghan’s worst nightmare,” a high-level palace courtier tells The ENQUIRER exclusively. “The ivory tower she invented for herself is collapsing — with Meghan inside!”

“I’m afraid she’ll be revealed as a greedy gold digger who targeted and conned Harry. Her ruthless royal dream of becoming the next Princess Diana is certainly over.”

“We expect Harry to return to Britain — alone — to beg forgiveness from the royal family.”

The Sussexes’ world exploded when Meghan, 40, was sued for defamation by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, 57, over allegations the ex-actress made during her bombshell CBS interview last year.

Samantha claims Meghan “disseminated false and malicious lies” about her, which caused “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.”

“Samantha’s lawsuit focuses heavily on Meghan insisting she had ‘virtually no contact’ with her half-siblings and she struggled financially while growing up,” says a source. “The lawsuit is the final nail in the coffin for their relationship.”

“That rags-to-riches claim infuriated Samantha since Meghan went to private school and dance classes, and there are dozens of photos of the sisters, who have the same dad, Thomas Markle, spending time together.”

“Samantha wants Meghan’s lies revealed in an under-oath deposition!”

“That opens the door for Meghan to also be interrogated about the shocking accusations she made against the royal family.”

“Nothing will be off-limits.”

During the infamous CBS interview, Meghan and Harry, 37, claimed they were cruelly cut off financially when they quit royal duties in March 2020. They also insisted Meghan was refused royal help when she was suicidal.

They then accused the royals of racism, alleging a family member questioned how dark their son Archie’s skin would be — and Meghan falsely said Archie was denied a title and police protection because he was biracial!

The deposition could force her to identify the royal racist, sending shock waves through the palace and threatening the monarchy.

Although Meghan’s attorney calls the lawsuit “baseless and absurd,” the duchess is facing a no-win situation like Prince Andrew, who decided to pay off his rape accuser rather than face her in court, say sources.

“If Meghan goes to court, she faces being publicly exposed as a liar. If she tries to settle out of court, she will look like a loser,” says the palace courtier.

“She’s apparently been trying to distort her own background to make it seem she’s living some modern Cinderella fairytale and it has backfired terribly.”

Now insiders fear the marriage is heading for the rocks.

“Meghan has carefully crafted this victim narrative where Harry can feel like the hero who saved her,” says a royal insider. “But if much of what she told him was a lie or half-truth, how can he continue in a relationship with someone who has betrayed his trust?”

Harry is set to return to London for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June — and possibly for his late grandfather Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial — while Meghan keeps the kids, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, nine months, at their $14 million California mansion.

“We believe he’s returning to secretly beg forgiveness from his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William,” says the palace insider.

“He knows Meghan’s deceptions could be exposed in court, damaging the royals’ reputation.”

“It seems once Meghan married her prince, she felt indestructible, but her sham life script is falling apart.”