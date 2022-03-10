Poison Pen Matthew Perry

Bitter Matthew Perry will dish dirt on his former Friends castmates in his upcoming memoir, and the superstars fear their deepest secrets are about to be exposed by the blubbery blabbermouth, tipsters tattle.

But while Hollywood’s buzzing over Perry’s tell-all, it’s old news to National ENQUIRER readers who got the scoop months ago!

“The early word is he’s going to hit hard, and it’s not going to be pretty,” confides an insider.

“He’s known to have been very unhappy with the way he was treated back in his heyday, and there will be no hiding place for the folks who turned their backs on him when he needed them most.”

The former pill-popper and boozer, 52, will come out swinging in the bridge-burning book, which is due out in November and netted him a $1 million payday, sources snitch.

But more than three months ago, spies told The ENQUIRER his co-stars were already worrying their old pal would tear them to shreds!

Perry played smarmy Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004, alongside Jennifer Aniston, 53, Lisa Kudrow, 58, David Schwimmer, 55, Matt LeBlanc, 54, and Courteney Cox, 57.

The insider squeals, “Matthew will come clean about his feelings for Courteney … He’ll discuss what he knew about Jennifer Aniston’s failed marriage to Brad Pitt.

“It’s a nightmare for Jen, Courteney, Lisa and the boys. All of them are panicking!”