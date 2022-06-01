Pink Details Mental Illness Struggle

Plucky pop princess Pink admits she has suffered from crippling mental illness for decades — and the condition has poked holes in her longtime marriage to motocross legend Carey Hart!

The 42-year-old “F***in’ Perfect” singer reveals she and Carey, 46 — who share two kids — have relied on counseling to preserve their combustible relationship!

“We have been in couples’ counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” says the singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore. “It can be challenging, and there’s good days and there’s bad days.”

The “Just Like a Pill” hitmaker says her anxiety attacks were SO awful, she felt as if she were “having strokes — it was terrifying!”

The star also confesses back in her 20s, she would regularly park outside the hospital emergency entrance, and if her panic attacks didn’t subside, she’d check herself in.

Pink is now hoping to help other people suffering from depression and anxiety by detailing her terrifying struggles with mental health through the Child Mind Institute’s Dare to Share program, where other patients share their stories.

She joins Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, and other celebs who have opened up about mental problems that sent them reeling.

Pink says talking about mental health “is the most important thing,” and encourages everyone to “start building your own toolbox and put people around you that remind you that you have it!”

While she says she is doing better, her personal demons continue to haunt her.

“I’ve been depressed,” she admits. “I have anxiety. I overthink everything.”